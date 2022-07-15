BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,573 new cases and 2 new deaths on Friday, July 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,345,313 and the total number of deaths to 17,474.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 684 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 335 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,146 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,146 cases, 763 deaths (134 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,095 cases, 145 deaths (54 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,362 cases, 134 deaths (16 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,697 cases, 178 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,431 cases, 135 deaths (28 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,260 cases, 100 deaths (36 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,432 cases, 89 deaths (18 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,700 cases, 77 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,380 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,727 cases, 64 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,927 cases, 67 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,509 cases, 61 deaths (12 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,807 cases, 57 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,715 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,788 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,056 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)