BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,478 new cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,394,995 and the total number of deaths to 17,671.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 20 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 604 hospitalized patients with 19 on ventilators.
In our area, 255 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,551 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,551 cases, 767 deaths (94 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,704 cases, 150 deaths (47 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,801 cases, 136 deaths (27 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 8,019 cases, 181 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,889 cases, 139 deaths (22 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,654 cases, 103 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,648 cases, 90 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 4,974 cases, 77 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,592 cases, 58 deaths (28 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,925 cases, 65 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,163 cases, 69 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,685 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,898 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,871 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,966 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 1,133 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)