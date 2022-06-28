BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,405 new cases and 5 new deaths on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,302,530 and the total number of deaths to 17,404.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 56 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 441 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.
In our area, 225 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,140 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 52,140 cases, 760 deaths (118 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,579 cases, 145 deaths (13 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,008 cases, 134 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,517 cases, 178 deaths (30 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,105 cases, 135 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,916 cases, 100 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,222 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,534 cases, 77 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,310 cases, 59 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,541 cases, 64 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,750 cases, 66 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,360 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,726 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,582 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,691 cases, 55 deaths (8 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,014 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)