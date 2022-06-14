BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,357 new cases and 1 new death on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,279,458 and the total number of deaths to 17,362.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 28 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 332 hospitalized patients with 3 on ventilators.
In our area, 119 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,339 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,339 cases, 756 deaths (53 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,418 cases, 145 deaths (24 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,931 cases, 134 deaths (13 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,413 cases, 178 deaths (7 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,026 cases, 135 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,798 cases, 98 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,171 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,450 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,288 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,499 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,646 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,314 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,711 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,546 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,643 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 996 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)