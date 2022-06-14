BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,357 new cases and 1 new death on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,279,458 and the total number of deaths to 17,362.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 28 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 332 hospitalized patients with 3 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 119 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,339 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: