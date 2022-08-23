BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,300 new cases and 21 new deaths on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,415,928 and the total number of deaths to 17,816.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 32 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 471 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.

In our area, 236 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,317 total confirmed cases and 783 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: