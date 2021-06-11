Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 227 new cases, 10 new deaths on June 11

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 227 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, June 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 475,354 and the total number of deaths to 10,648.

The number of probable cases rose by 16 to 73,682 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 212 to a total of 401,672. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 997 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,651. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 on Friday and the use of ventilators remained the same, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 285 with 34 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 7 new cases and no new deaths were reported and no cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,036 total confirmed cases and 414 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: