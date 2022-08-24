BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,269 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,418,197 and the total number of deaths to 17,823.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 461 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.

In our area, 206 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,408 total confirmed cases and 783 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: