BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,085 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, August 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,387,704 and the total number of deaths to 17,621.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 677 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
In our area, 285 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,239 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,239 cases, 767 deaths (76 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,604 cases, 149 deaths (20 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,748 cases, 135 deaths (15 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,997 cases, 181 deaths (40 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 7,828 cases, 139 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,603 cases, 102 deaths (23 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,624 cases, 89 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,948 cases, 77 deaths (28 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,552 cases, 58 deaths (13 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,904 cases, 65 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,142 cases, 69 deaths (13 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,672 cases, 63 deaths (12 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,890 cases, 57 deaths (7 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,784 cases, 38 deaths (10 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,951 cases, 55 deaths (20 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,123 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)