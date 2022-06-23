BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,065 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, June 23, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,294,720 and the total number of deaths to 17,388.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 373 hospitalized patients with 13 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 163 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,834 total confirmed cases and 759 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,834 cases, 759 deaths (69 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,524 cases, 145 deaths (13 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,985 cases, 134 deaths (6 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,449 cases, 178 deaths (13 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,076 cases, 135 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,863 cases, 99 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,209 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,517 cases, 77 deaths (11 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,300 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,521 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,702 cases, 66 deaths (15 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,340 cases, 61 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,721 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,562 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,664 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,005 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)