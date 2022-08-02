BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,059 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,383,580 and the total number of deaths to 17,606.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 686 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 3,135 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,040 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,040 cases, 767 deaths (1,185 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,570 cases, 148 deaths (286 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,722 cases, 134 deaths (229 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,935 cases, 180 deaths (158 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 7,782 cases, 138 deaths (239 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 7,572 cases, 101 deaths (203 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,608 cases, 89 deaths (104 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,917 cases, 77 deaths (133 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,533 cases, 58 deaths (93 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,895 cases, 65 deaths (94 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,120 cases, 69 deaths (126 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- La Salle Parish – 4,647 cases, 63 deaths (75 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,846 cases, 57 deaths (35 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,769 cases, 38 deaths (33 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,913 cases, 55 deaths (100 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,108 cases, 12 deaths (42 new cases)