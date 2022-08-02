BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,059 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,383,580 and the total number of deaths to 17,606.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 686 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.

In our area, 3,135 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,040 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: