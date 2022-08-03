BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,039 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,385,619 and the total number of deaths to 17,616.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 9 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 689 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 335 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,163 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,163 cases, 767 deaths (123 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,584 cases, 149 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,733 cases, 135 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 7,957 cases, 180 deaths (22 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,818 cases, 139 deaths (36 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 7,580 cases, 102 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,619 cases, 89 deaths (11 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,920 cases, 77 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,539 cases, 58 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,899 cases, 65 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,129 cases, 69 deaths (9 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,660 cases, 63 deaths (13 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,883 cases, 57 deaths (37 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,774 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,931 cases, 55 deaths (18 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,123 cases, 12 deaths (15 new cases)