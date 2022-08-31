BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,033 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,431,011 and the total number of deaths to 17,871.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 14 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 383 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 265 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,990 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,990 cases, 785 deaths (99 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,059 cases, 152 deaths (19 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,943 cases, 137 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,302 cases, 184 deaths (28 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,162 cases, 140 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,958 cases, 104 deaths (18 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,847 cases, 91 deaths (13 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,082 cases, 77 deaths (13 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,670 cases, 58 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,075 cases, 65 deaths (14 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,246 cases, 71 deaths (0 new cases 1 new death)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,807 cases, 64 deaths (11 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,959 cases, 59 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,906 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,118 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 1,206 cases, 13 deaths (13 new cases)