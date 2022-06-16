BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,966 new cases and 4 new deaths on Thursday, June 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,282,968 and the total number of deaths to 17,373.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 329 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.
In our area, 124 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,470 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,470 cases, 756 deaths (84 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,443 cases, 145 deaths (8 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,951 cases, 134 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,421 cases, 178 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,032 cases, 135 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,805 cases, 98 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,188 cases, 89 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,452 cases, 77 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,289 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,499 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,650 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,323 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,713 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,548 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,645 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 998 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)