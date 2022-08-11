BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,958 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, August 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,398,494 and the total number of deaths to 17,690.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 595 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 205 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,707 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,707 cases, 769 deaths (64 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,731 cases, 151 deaths (20 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,815 cases, 136 deaths (11 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,033 cases, 181 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,922 cases, 140 deaths (21 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,703 cases, 103 deaths (35 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,670 cases, 90 deaths (15 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,983 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,601 cases, 58 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,936 cases, 65 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,170 cases, 69 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,702 cases, 63 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,903 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,880 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,973 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,138 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)