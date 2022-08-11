BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,958 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, August 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,398,494 and the total number of deaths to 17,690.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 595 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.

In our area, 205 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,707 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: