BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,886 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, September 12, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,444,771 and the total number of deaths to 17,931.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 28 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 333 hospitalized patients with 16 on ventilators.
In our area, 241 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,798 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,798 cases, 785 deaths (93 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,313 cases, 152 deaths (17 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,995 cases, 138 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,385 cases, 184 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 8,275 cases, 141 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,067 cases, 104 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,889 cases, 91 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,141 cases, 77 deaths (12 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,709 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish – 5,168 cases, 66 deaths (14 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,275 cases, 71 deaths (10 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,861 cases, 64 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,978 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,960 cases, 38 deaths (10 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,237 cases, 55 deaths (41 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,214 cases, 13 deaths (0 new cases)