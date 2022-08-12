BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,771 new cases and 9 new deaths on Friday, August 12, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,400,265 and the total number of deaths to 17,699.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 as of Friday; coming to a total of 602 hospitalized patients with 21 on ventilators.
In our area, 202 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,773 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,773 cases, 769 deaths (66 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,744 cases, 151 deaths (13 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,823 cases, 136 deaths (8 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,054 cases, 181 deaths (21 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,938 cases, 140 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,729 cases, 103 deaths (26 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,677 cases, 90 deaths (7 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,987 cases, 77 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,604 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,939 cases, 65 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,176 cases, 69 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,708 cases, 63 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,905 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,880 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,991 cases, 55 deaths (18 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,141 cases, 13 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)