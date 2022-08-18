BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,7662 new cases and 22 new deaths on Thursday, August 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,408,809 and the total number of deaths to 17,765.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 62 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 518 hospitalized patients with 23 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 171 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,093 total confirmed cases and 781 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: