BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,699 new cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,407,047 and the total number of deaths to 17,743.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 580 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.

In our area, 130 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,016 total confirmed cases and 775 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: