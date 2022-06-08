BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,557 new cases and 1 new death on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,271,058 and the total number of deaths to 17,351.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 244 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.
In our area, 69 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,199 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,199 cases, 756 deaths (32 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,372 cases, 145 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,905 cases, 134 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,383 cases, 178 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,000 cases, 135 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,783 cases, 98 deaths (9 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,157 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,439 cases, 76 deaths (7 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,284 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,483 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,641 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,303 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,710 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,543 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,633 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 994 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)