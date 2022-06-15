BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,544 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,281,002 and the total number of deaths to 17,369.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 325 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 114 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 51,386 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 51,386 cases, 756 deaths (47 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,435 cases, 145 deaths (17 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,942 cases, 134 deaths (11 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,417 cases, 178 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,028 cases, 135 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,803 cases, 98 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,183 cases, 89 deaths (12 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,450 cases, 77 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,289 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,499 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,649 cases, 66 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,321 cases, 61 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,711 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,548 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,644 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 998 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)