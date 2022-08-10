BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,541 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,396,536 and the total number of deaths to 17,677.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 595 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 189 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,643 total confirmed cases and 768 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,643 cases, 768 deaths (92 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,711 cases, 150 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,804 cases, 136 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,028 cases, 181 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,901 cases, 140 deaths (12 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 7,668 cases, 103 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,655 cases, 90 deaths (7 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,975 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,593 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,934 cases, 65 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,168 cases, 69 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,695 cases, 63 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,903 cases, 58 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,878 cases, 38 deaths (7 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,971 cases, 55 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,135 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)