BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,312 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, September 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,449,815 and the total number of deaths to 17,981.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 43 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 277 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.

In our area, 299 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 59,067 total confirmed cases and 797 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: