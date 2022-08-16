BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,405,348 and the total number of deaths to 17,722.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 580 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.

In our area, 206 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,995 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: