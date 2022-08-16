BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,405,348 and the total number of deaths to 17,722.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 580 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.
In our area, 206 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,995 total confirmed cases and 769 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,995 cases, 769 deaths (69 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,814 cases, 151 deaths (35 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,842 cases, 136 deaths (11 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,083 cases, 181 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,977 cases, 140 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,765 cases, 103 deaths (13 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,706 cases, 91 deaths (18 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 5,005 cases, 77 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,608 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,952 cases, 65 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,188 cases, 69 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,715 cases, 63 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,911 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,884 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,006 cases, 55 deaths (11 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,143 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)