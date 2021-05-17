Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,103 new cases, 11 new deaths on May 17

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,103 new cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, May 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 465,946 and the total number of deaths to 10,489.

The number of probable cases rose by 242 to 71,166 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 871 to a total of 394,780. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 for a total of 959 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,530. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 31 and the use of ventilators decreased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 280 with 25 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 70 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 12 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,791 total confirmed cases and 410 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: