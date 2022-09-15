BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,075 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, September 15, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,447,814 and the total number of deaths to 17,968.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 320 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.
In our area, 181 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,961 total confirmed cases and 789 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,961 cases, 789 deaths (50 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,410 cases, 154 deaths (24 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 8,019 cases, 141 deaths (8 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,392 cases, 185 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,335 cases, 142 deaths (39 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 8,084 cases, 104 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,898 cases, 91 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,169 cases, 77 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,717 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 5,190 cases, 66 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,281 cases, 71 deaths (3 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,868 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,980 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,985 cases, 38 deaths (10 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,241 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,224 cases, 13 deaths (4 new cases)