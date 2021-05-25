Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,043 new cases, 13 new deaths on May 25

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,043 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 469,445 and the total number of deaths to 10,548.

The number of probable cases rose by 252 to 72,173 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 599 to a total of 396,481. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 for a total of 978 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 8 to 9,570. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 2 and the use of ventilators decreased by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 269 with 28 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 59 new cases were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,910 total confirmed cases and 411 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: