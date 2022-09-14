BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,022 new cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,446,738 and the total number of deaths to 17,955.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 341 hospitalized patients with 12 on ventilators.
In our area, 165 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,911 total confirmed cases and 786 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 58,911 cases, 786 deaths (44 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,386 cases, 154 deaths (51 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 8,011 cases, 141 deaths (3 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 8,388 cases, 185 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 8,296 cases, 141 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,076 cases, 104 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,896 cases, 91 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,154 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,717 cases, 59 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,183 cases, 66 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,278 cases, 71 deaths (3 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,866 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,979 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,975 cases, 38 deaths (15 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,238 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 1,220 cases, 13 deaths (5 new cases)