Gov. Edwards announces request for federal emergency disaster declaration ahead of Cristobal

BATON ROUGE, La. (KARD & KTAL) — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press briefing on Friday afternoon where he announced that he is requesting a federal emergency disaster declaration ahead of Cristobal.

In his Friday briefing, Edwards said the state continues to monitor the storm closely and that south Louisiana needs to prepare for a “worst-case” scenario of 10-15 inches of rain.

Edwards urged everyone who could be in the path of the storm to monitor the weather closely.

“As always, prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” said Edwards.

A list of tropical weather supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. No evacuations have currently been issued for Cristobal.

On Thursday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency in advance of Cristobal, which is currently forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and potentially make landfall in Louisiana over the weekend. On the same day, Gov. Edwards also signed an order that moved Louisiana into Phase Two of reopening.

On Friday, the state reported 427 new cases and 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 41,989 cases and 2,801 deaths. Edwards noted in his briefing Friday afternoon that hospitalizations are also now at their lowest number since March 25.

