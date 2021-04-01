Coronavirus in Louisiana: 549 new cases, 20 new deaths reported on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 549 new cases and 20 new deaths on Thursday, April 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 445,469 and the total number of deaths to 10,161.

The number of probable cases rose by 202 to 65,083 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 334 to a total of 380,386. The number of probable deaths increased by 5 to a total of 853 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 15 to 9,308. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators went down by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 347 with 56 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 25 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 14 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,263 total confirmed cases and 400 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: