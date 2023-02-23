BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Quincey Hatch, 28, of Baton Rouge was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, Feb. 20. The booking stemmed from an incident that reportedly took place on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Around midnight on Aug. 31, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw something “suspicious” at the intersection of Addison Street and Winbourne Avenue, according to an affidavit. The officer noticed a Chevy Camaro idling a the intersection. Police said Hatch was the driver of that vehicle and when the officer went to investigate, the Camaro sped off.

What followed was a high-speed chase involving Hatch that made its way down Winbourne Avenue onto N. Foster Drive before eventually coming to an end on Yaun Drive. The Camaro hit an SUV that was parked in a driveway.

A teenager was apprehended while Hatch and two other men attempted to run away. Hatch was able to get away and a search of the Camaro was conducted by the officer. The search uncovered these items:

Credit card belonging to Hatch

3-gram baggie of suspected heroin

2-gram baggie of suspected marijuana

The ensuing investigation led officers to discover that Hatch goes by the nickname “Q.” Investigators determined that Hatch’s ex-girlfriend had rented the vehicle and then reported that it was stolen. Officers also found a handgun while searching the area. The handgun was found “directly next to where we (officers) observed Hatch jump the fence,” according to the affidavit.

The Baton Rouge man remains behind bars on these charges:

Hit and run

Resisting an officer

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Illegal carrying of weapons (with CDS)

Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession\distribution manufacturing schedule I

Possession of marijuana

A bond has not been set for Hatch. Officers noted that Hatch was previously convicted of simple robbery in 2015.