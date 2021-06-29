Congresswoman Letlow announces funding for Monroe/Alexandria Airports

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Julia Letlow, widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, speaks to reporters in Baton Rouge, La., after signing up to run for the 5th District seat. Three months after Louisiana voters determined the state’s congressional lineup, the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic are forcing a new round of elections Saturday for two of those U.S. House seats. Julia Letlow is the front-runner among 12 candidates in the race, with the backing of Donald Trump and the state GOP in a deep red district and more money raised than all her competitors combined. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Congresswoman Julia Letlow announced more than $11 million in federal funding for the Monroe and Alexandria airports.

According to Congresswoman Letlow’s office, these grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement program (AIP).

Congresswoman Letlow issued the following statement:

“I appreciate the FAA and my colleagues in Congress prioritizing these important investments for the Fifth District,” . “Our airports in Monroe and Alexandria are key transportation hubs and these projects will ensure that we can keep people and commerce moving throughout our region.”

There will be $8 million directed to the Monroe Regional Airport for drainage and improvements and to mitigate the impacts of erosion. There will also be $3 million spent at the Alexandria International Airport to purchase adjacent land as part of the community’s participation in the (NCP) Noise Compatibility Program.