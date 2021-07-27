Congresswoman Julia Letlow issued impassioned plea for citizens to get vaccinated

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) made an impassioned plea for people to protect themselves from the coronavirus by getting vaccinated, the same virus that caused the life of her husband, Luke Letlow before he could take his Congressional seat.
According to the News Star, Congresswoman Letlow issued the following statement:
“It’s horrific to watch the person who you love the most gasp for breath and suffocate,” Letlow, R-Start, said in an interview with USA Today Network, her voice breaking. “My prayer is that not one more person would have to lose a life.
“The miraculous news is we have a tool scientists have produced to fight back in this war in the form of safe and effective vaccines.”