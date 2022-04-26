JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Congresswoman Julia Letlow’s official congressional website, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, she announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $2 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to LaSalle General Hospital in Jena. The funds will be used to renovate hospital facilities that will house regional healthcare workforce development programs.

“I’m proud to support smart, targeted investments in our future. As we saw throughout the pandemic, Louisiana needs a robust healthcare workforce in our rural communities,” Letlow said. “This federal commitment to LaSalle Parish will help build a pipeline of talented medical professionals and improve care for our region.”

The project is estimated to create more than 250 jobs over the next decade. According to Letlow’s website, given the wide-ranging impact of this investment on the region, the congresswoman wrote a letter of support for LaSalle General’s grant application in November 2021. To read the letter, click here.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant click here.