BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election season has officially begun as the latest “I Voted” sticker has been unveiled for 2023.

Louisiana gives voters a little more incentive to hit the polls, with stickers that are unique and show the heart of the state.

“Louisiana voters are passionate about their stickers. And it’s no surprise given how unique each of them have been,” said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Becky Fos, a Jefferson Parish artist, said when her painting was selected in 2022 for the sticker it was a dream come true. This year she had a design in mind to offer to the Secretary of State. It depicts a brown pelican feeding its children with blood from its own chest, like pictured on the state flag. Fos painted it with vibrant oil paint and a palette knife.

“It represents the mother and the love that only a mother would have for her, her children, that she would actually puncture herself to actually provide life for her, her children,” Fos said.

Ardoin said he knew it would be a good pick for the sticker this year.

“When I saw it, I immediately thought of confidence,” Ardoin said.

Ardoin said giving the artwork the title of “Confidence” reflects his confidence in the state’s elections.

“With some believing that our state’s first governor, Gov. William Claiborne, selected the bird because of its use in prayer books as a symbol of self-sacrifice. Indeed, the right to vote has been guaranteed by self-sacrifice,” Ardoin said.

Fos said she will not be painting artwork for next year to pass the baton to a new artist. Louisiana has been using unique stickers each year since 2016.

Voters can get their stickers this fall. Early voting for the primary election begins September 30th. The primary is set for Oct. 14 with the general election on Nov. 18.