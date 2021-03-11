Complaint targets Louisiana lawmakers’ ‘dark money’ group

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, left, asks questions during a meeting of Louisiana’s income forecasting panel, the Revenue Estimating Conference, while Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, listens in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s chapter of the NAACP has filed a federal complaint against the organization that state Republican legislative leaders have created to promote their agenda. The complaint filed Thursday, March 11 argues the nonprofit launched by Cortez and Schexnayder is violating its tax-exempt status by regularly engaging in political activity. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s chapter of the NAACP has filed a federal complaint against the organization that state Republican legislative leaders have created to promote their agenda.

The complaint filed Thursday argues the nonprofit launched by Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder is violating its tax-exempt status by regularly engaging in political activity.

Leading Louisiana is registered as a social welfare organization that doesn’t disclose donors. IRS regulations bar such organizations from having politics as their primary activity.

Leading Louisiana has endorsed candidates, has touted Cortez and Schexnayder and intends to be involved in redistricting work.

The political consultant who runs Leading Louisiana said the organization is following federal rules.