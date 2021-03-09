Complaint released alleging state lawyer’s sexual comments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A harassment complaint filed last year against a top aide to Louisiana’s attorney general says the aide used sexual terms or other inappropriate language to describe women he worked with and supervised.

The complaint against Pat Magee was detailed this week in The Advocate newspaper. It alleges Magee made statements on whether women should be assigned to cases based on their appearance.

Magee was temporarily suspended and his pay was docked after the complaint was filed.

The complaint was made public after Attorney General Jeff Landry lost an unusual lawsuit he filed against an Advocate reporter who filed a public records request.