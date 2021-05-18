Complaint: New Orleans police rescinded offer to trans man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A transgender man has filed a federal discrimination complaint against the New Orleans Police Department after his job offer was rescinded on unspecified psychological and behavioral grounds.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that Britton Hamilton was offered a job with the agency in December but it was pulled a month later.

The 33-year-old said his transition was focused on for an unreasonable amount of time during the psychological evaluation process for the job.

The police department didn’t address the specifics of the allegations in a statement issued Monday but denied that it discriminated against Hamilton.