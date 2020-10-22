Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Company cites pandemic in delaying $9B Louisiana project

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONVENT, La. (AP) — A company is citing the coronavirus pandemic for its decision to delay some work on a more than $9 billion construction project in Louisiana.

Formosa Plastics affiliate FG LA LLC says it’s deferring major construction on a petrochemical facility in St. James Parish.

A statement says building won’t begin until the pandemic has subsided or there’s a effective, widely available vaccine.

Site preparation work is still expected continue on the facility.

The complex will be located on 2,400 acres of land on the Mississippi River.

The plant is expected to employ about 1,200 people on a permanent basis.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories