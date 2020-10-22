Company cites pandemic in delaying $9B Louisiana project

CONVENT, La. (AP) — A company is citing the coronavirus pandemic for its decision to delay some work on a more than $9 billion construction project in Louisiana.

Formosa Plastics affiliate FG LA LLC says it’s deferring major construction on a petrochemical facility in St. James Parish.

A statement says building won’t begin until the pandemic has subsided or there’s a effective, widely available vaccine.

Site preparation work is still expected continue on the facility.

The complex will be located on 2,400 acres of land on the Mississippi River.

The plant is expected to employ about 1,200 people on a permanent basis.