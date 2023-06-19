SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents across Northwest Louisiana and around the region continue to suffer as outages and dangerous heat continue, and one Shreveport organization is looking for a new way to help.

ReForm Shreveport created a new crowdsourced power outage map to help citizens report their power status. Shreveport residents can report if the power is on or off at their home and the data is displayed on a live Power Outage Map.

“With this tool, neighbors can stay connected about what’s going on in their neighborhood,” said Luke Lee, owner of Fusiform Design Workshop and architect of the ReForm Shreveport Power Outage Map. “More than anything, it’s about ensuring that people know what’s going on around them.”

The organization says they wanted to provide a community-generated map that is easier to use than the SWEPCO outage map and pinpoint specific areas of need. Some community members recently took to Reddit to voice their confusion on how to navigate and understand SWEPCO’s map.

ReForm Shreveport also created a Water Outage Map after Winter Storm Uri caused widespread damage in 2021. The map, utilized by the City of Shreveport, was designed to help officials target repair efforts.

“This voluntary data collection underscores that communication with citizens in a crisis is paramount and that effective dialogue is a two-way street,” said ReForm Shreveport co-founder LeVette Fuller. “People need to know that their voices are heard, and needs can be communicated up the chain to decision makers and organizers looking to prioritize their response.”

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday, the SWEPCO outage map shows over 123,800 customers are still without power. Crews are working diligently to restore power to the area, but SWEPCO estimates that some areas may not be operational until Saturday.