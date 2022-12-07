BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City.

Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™.

That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge next year.

The game show is going to call the River Center Theatre home for one night.

The stage show is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

According to Raising Cane’s River Center, “Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car.”

Tickets for The Price Is Right Live™ go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9.

The presale is happening now, all you have to do is go to this link, type in PLINKO and click unlock.

Raising Cane’s River Center is located at 275 S River Rd.

The television game show first showed up on-air in 1956.