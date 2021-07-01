Comcast has awarded a $10,000 grant to Boys & Girls Club of North Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) — Comcast has announced that it has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana. The Funds are intended to support career-building curriculums including the MyFuture program, which helps build skills and career interest through digital exploration and skill-building to youth 10 to 17.

The curriculum covered will include computer science, digital literacy, and media production. The computer science activities include coding, game design, programming languages and app building.

The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana will be able to provide the MyFuture program to 75 members over the next 12 months. In addition to the aforementioned focuses, students will also learn about various technology careers through interaction with guest speakers and mentors from ULM and Delta Community College technology fields, as well as employees from various corporations in the community.

