Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man overboard near Baton Rouge at noon Thursday.

Rescue crews searched over 100 miles of the Lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours, according to the Coast Guard.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Coast Guard received a call after 2 a.m. reporting a man overboard the American Queen.

Those involved in the search included: