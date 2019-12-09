Coast Guard searching for missing helicopter in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard reports they are searching for a missing aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico after it lost contact with the shore.

The helicopter’s last known position was 13 nautical miles west of Southwest Pass at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The helicopter was carrying passengers from an offshore platform to another, but 10 minutes prior to landing, it lost communications. Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Eight received a report at 10:37 a.m. Saturday morning from Panther Marine that the helicopter crew did not reach their destination.

The tail number of the helicopter is N79LP and the owner is Panther Marine.