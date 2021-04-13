Coast Guard: Rescue underway after commercial boat capsizes

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard in Louisiana says it and multiple other vessels are attempting to rescue people onboard a commercial lift boat that has capsized off the Louisiana coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement Tuesday night that it and several “Good Samaritan” vessels were responding to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot boat overturned.

The Advocate reports that a search plane is flying in to assist.

The agency warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms that passed through the area earlier Tuesday. It’s unclear how many people were onboard.

