Coast Guard: Mariner rescued from pinned vessel on Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard was asked to make a rescue on Sunday.

This rescue took place on Lake Pontchartrain and it involved a sailing vessel.

According to U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, “Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 11:17 a.m. from the owner of the 23-foot sailing vessel, Pierce, that it was disabled and drifting towards the Highway 11 Bridge near Lake Pontchartrain.”

The sailing vessel eventually became stuck against the bridge.

With capsizing a real possibility, a helicopter aircrew was sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, the vessel and mariner were located by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard “safely hoisted the mariner aboard and transported him back to the air station.”

The vessel was moved away from the bridge and is now secure.

At the time of this writing, there are no reported medical issues relating to this rescue.