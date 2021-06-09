Coast Guard: Capsized lift boat cracking as salvage planned

FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The lift boat had lowered its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the offshore service vessel that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico in a deadly April disaster will have to be brought ashore in sections.

A Coast Guard news release said Wednesday that the Seacor Power has rotated in the spot where it partially sank off Louisiana’s coast.

And cracking indicates its structural integrity is compromised. Salvage efforts will include the use of a submersible barge that can be maneuvered under larger sections of the vessel.

The Coast Guard says largest sections could be removed by the end of June, depending on the weather and other factors. Thirteen workers died as a result of the disaster.