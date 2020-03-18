Cleco offices close to the public, temporarily suspends electric service disconnects and late fees

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Cleco has announced the closure of all of their offices, including its corporate headquarters building in Pineville, to the public with non-critical administrative employees working remotely from home.

These are just a few of the company’s ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and still meet customers’ power needs, said Cleco officials.

Cleco is enforcing the following safety measures effective immediately and until further notice:

All Cleco customer service offices are temporarily closed

Temporary suspension of electric service disconnects and late fees

All Cleco locations, including the company’s corporate headquarters in Pineville, are closed to the public