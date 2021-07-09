City of Minden issues Public Safety Alert due to spike in coronavirus cases

MINDEN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Minden has issued a public safety alert due to a recent upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases.

On July 8, 2021, Mayor Terry Gardner went live on Facebook to announce a coronavirus outbreak in the area.

According the mayor, the North Louisiana Health Department the city of Minden is leading the state for the number of Covid-19 infections.

In the video the mayor mentions there are several churches with large numbers of cases within their congregations and there are people walking around the town with active infections.

Mayor Gardner is is urging citizens of Minden to continue using social distancing in large crowds and wash their hands when entering stores. Gardner also asked people to refrain from hand shakes and to wear a mask when going into stores.

The mayor says they are not sure what strain they are dealing with because many of their cases are coming from people who have been vaccinated.

To watch the mayor’s full release, click here.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they are made available.