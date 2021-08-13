City leaders plead for tips leading to arrest in fatal shooting of Natchitoches teen

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City and school leaders are asking for help from the public in finding those responsible for the fatally shooting of a 14-year-old boy Thursday in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, along with the Natchitoches Police Department and Natchitoches school officials, made the plea in a news conference early Friday afternoon.

According to the NPD, shortly after 4 a.m. officers found a teenager who had been shot multiple times in the 100 block of Sylvan Dr. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817.

You can also report a tip by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.