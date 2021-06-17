Citgo to pay $19.7M for Louisiana spill environmental damage

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Houston-based oil company will pay $19.7 million for environmental damage from a 2006 spill in Louisiana.

Officials say Citgo Petroleum Corp. already has paid $97 million in other penalties and fines. A news release said Thursday that the agreement settles both state and federal environmental claims.

More than 2 million gallons of oil overflowed from wastewater tanks during a storm, spilling into the Calcasieu River and other waterways.

The department says the oil polluted about 150 miles of shoreline, killed birds and fish, contaminated habitats, closed the ship channel, and disrupted recreation on the river and lakes.